Thanks to Portland for resuming the July 4th fireworks on the Eastern Prom this year.

Almost a half hour of often spectacular displays, capped by a fantastic three-minute grand finale, provided a stirring celebration of the resiliency that has made this country great.

Kudos to Central Maine Pyro for putting on a faultless show, after the semi-disaster they provided in 2019!

Bob True
Warrington, Pennsylvania

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles