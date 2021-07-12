Thanks to Portland for resuming the July 4th fireworks on the Eastern Prom this year.

Almost a half hour of often spectacular displays, capped by a fantastic three-minute grand finale, provided a stirring celebration of the resiliency that has made this country great.

Kudos to Central Maine Pyro for putting on a faultless show, after the semi-disaster they provided in 2019!

Bob True

Warrington, Pennsylvania

