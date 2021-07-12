Lydia Luce

7 p.m. Thursday. Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Waldoboro, $15 (in-person or virtual). waldotheatre.org

“Dark River” is the latest album from Americana and folk singer-songwriter Lydia Luce, who will perform the first post-lockdown show at the Waldo Theatre. The Nashville-based artist got her start at 6 years old playing the violin, then earned her master’s in the viola at UCLA before heading to Berklee School of Music, where she studied ethnomusicology, performance and songwriting. Luce’s vocals are gorgeous and soaring, and the album bursts with strings, tenderness and songwriting gold in songs like “Just the Same” and “Tangled Love.”

Bee Parks and the Hornets

10 a.m. Saturday. Bicentennial Park, across the street from Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark, pay what you can. denmarkarts.org/events

Hey, cool parents with cool kids, this one’s for you! Bee Parks and the Hornets is an indie-pop rock band that combines music with puppetry and audience participation. The goal is to get kids up and moving with their feet and within their communities. The group’s all-original songs inspire kindness, equality, self-confidence, social justice, environmental awareness and dancing for the sheer joy of it. Bee Parks and the Hornets were formed in 2018 by Brittany Parker, who sings and plays ukulele and electric guitar. Here’s hoping they play “Bee Yourself”!

Muriel Anderson

4 p.m. Sunday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $23 in advance, $25 at the door. cadenzafreeport.com

You’ve got two chances to hear the phenomenal guitarist/harp-guitarist and composer Muriel Anderson in Freeport. On Sunday afternoon, she’ll be performing a solo show backed by mesmerizing visuals. There’s also a Saturday night show where she’ll be joined by fellow guitarists Denny Breau, Sean Mencher and Hugh Bowden. Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, and her “Heartstrings” album was enjoyed by astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery. She has performed and recorded with the likes of Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Victor Wooten, Tommy Emmanuel and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra.

