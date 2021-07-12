Representatives of the Passamaquoddy Tribe will set up an educational display Monday evening on the Bucksport waterfront near where a controversial Christopher Columbus replica ship is docked.

The educational display is the latest response to the arrival of the Nao Santa Maria, which came to Maine last Friday for a bicentennial event in Bangor organized by the Maritime Heritage Association. The Nao Santa Maria, which is owned by a Spanish nonprofit, is a replica of one of the ships Columbus sailed on to cross the Atlantic Ocean from Spain in 1492.

The Maritime Heritage Association was criticized last week by tribal leaders in Maine who said the Penobscot River tour disrespected tribal land and overlooked Columbus’ history of committing atrocities against indigenous people.

Dick Campbell, the president of the Maritime Heritage Association, announced Saturday that he was canceling the ship’s visit to Bangor after several people called to express “discomfort” with the ship’s association with Columbus.

Dwayne Tomah, a Passamaquoddy language keeper, will be among the tribal representatives presenting the display, which includes a video. The event will take place form 6 to 7 p.m.

“Their purpose is to have constructive dialog and provide historical information,” town officials said in a Facebook post.

The ship docked in Bucksport on Friday during a rainstorm caused by Tropical Storm Elsa. The town council issued a docking permit and permits for other waterfront activities connected to the state bicentennial celebration several weeks ago, but did not realize at the time that the Columbus replica ship would be among the vessels, according to Town Manager Sue Lessard.

Over the weekend, thousands of people toured the ship, according to Lessard. Tours of the ship will continue through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The ship is scheduled to leave Bucksport at 7 a.m. on Wednesday when its docking permit expires. Lessard said Sunday that the town attorney told her that the ship cannot be forced to leave before Wednesday when the permit expires.

