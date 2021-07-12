‘Measure For Measure’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Other dates and times through Aug. 22. Theater at Monmouth, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $22 to $36. theateratmonmouth.org

Theater at Monmouth presents a classic Shakespeare tale that tackles moral dilemmas, religious hypocrisy and the power dynamics between those in power and the people they govern. “Measure for Measure” is a dark comedy about what happens when justice and authority are corrupted and what it really means to be loving and merciful. Watch the drama unfold for yourself this summer, as the play runs well into August.

Founders Day Classic Car Exhibit & Festival

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Outdoors at Hamlin Library & Museum, Hannibal Hamlin Drive, Paris, $10, $2 kids 12 and under. hamlin.lib.me.us

If classic cars are your thing, you’ll want to burn rubber getting to South Paris for the Founders Day Classic Car Exhibit & Festival. The jewel in the crown of this event is the private collection of the Bahre Family of more than 60 incredible vehicles, including Packards, Duesenbergs, Stutz Bearcat, a Tucker, vintage race cars and several others. You’ll also find food and vendors on site, and there will be live music. In other words, there’s plenty to get revved up about. Hit the road, Jack (and Jane)!

The Real McCoy Show

7 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $16, $14 seniors, $8 kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com.

Brent McCoy’s The Real McCoy Show packs a whole lot of fun into an outdoor, evening show. You’ll see comedy, juggling, breakdancing and might even be asked to participate in the shenanigans yourself. Suitable for all ages, this is a slam-dunk option for a mid-summer’s night. McCoy has been a street performer at Boston’s Faneuil Hall since 2009. A Vermont native, he studied fine arts and juggling at Bates College, trained at Celebration Barn Theater and has performed all over the world.

Jeanne Rosier Smith

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Black River Gallery, 16 McKown St., Boothbay Harbor. blackrivergallery.com

Jeanne Rosier Smith has a lifelong love of the ocean and expresses that love through stunning pastel paintings. Her work can be seen in nine galleries around the country, including Black River Gallery in Boothbay Harbor. They have about 16 of her paintings hanging on their walls, and if you stop in on Monday, July 19 between 4 and 6 p.m., you can meet Rosier Smith during an artist reception.

