St. Anthony Festival – Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Yard sale, crafts, food, live music, children’s activities, raffles, and baked haddock dinner at 5 p.m.

Craft fair and lawn sale – Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the lawn at the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection of routes

202 and 112 in Buxton. A wide variety of tables will be showing and selling crafts and/or slightly used lawn sale items. Held in conjunction with the Dorcas Fest Community Day and is one of many events throughout the day, including a 5K road race, cars and coffee show, community parade, 6 p.m. concert with the Mallett Brothers and fireworks at dusk. The Dorcas Society’s community raffle and baked goods tables will also be on the church lawn. The church will have hot dogs, chips, drinks and salad available for purchase. Bob Costigan will perform from the church steps before the parade. For more information about the sale, call 229-4960.

