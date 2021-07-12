Authorities have identified a man who died and another who was injured after their small plane crashed in New Hampshire.

The plane crashed Saturday in Charlestown.

Police identified the man who died as Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vermont.

The second man, who was brought to a hospital, was identified as Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The two men were the plane’s only occupants.

