BAR HARBOR — Caleb Manuel birdied his final three holes Tuesday morning to take the early lead in the first round of the Maine Amateur Championship at Kebo Valley Golf Course.

A 19-year old Mt. Ararat High School graduate, Manuel finished with a 2-under par 68.

Michael O’Brien of Biddeford-Saco Country Club and Kent Johnson of Hermon Meadows Golf Club finished right behind Manuel with even-par 70s.

Several players were still on the course in the early afternoon.

“I feel pretty good about the score. I definitely didn’t play as well as I wanted to. I was planning on hitting fairways and greens and kind of having a stressful free round,” said Manuel, recently completed an all-Big East freshman season at the University of Connecticut. “I’m definitely happy with the score after the way I hit it. I’ll probably go hit some balls somewhere and tidy some things up and come back (Wednesday).”

Manuel’s best shot of the round was a 25-foot downhill birdie putt he sank on 17, the second of his three consecutive birdies to end the round.

“It probably had a little more pace than I wanted it to. I knew the putt was going to be quick, and I could see how it would drop off after the hole, so I left the pin in. To have that one go in was definitely a confidence booster going into tomorrow, a little momentum,” Manuel said.

Heavy rain over the last week left the Kebo Valley greens soft.

“The greens are actually holding well, but the green here are always tough to putt. If you get above the hole, it’s really tough,” said Johnson said.

