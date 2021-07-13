In your July 8 edition, The Associated Press reported (Dispatches, Page A5) that “Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains.” U.S. taxpayers will be footing the bill via contracts with a German manufacturer, Siemens AG.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see these types of contracts go to American manufacturers? Bath Iron Works comes to mind.
Trains vs. destroyers. You do the reasoning.
Steve Musica
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columns
Commentary: For heaven’s sake, get the COVID-19 vaccination
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Let regulators straighten out CMP before we give it a try
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Chipman the right choice to lead the ATF
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated? Protect immune-suppressed Mainers – keep your mask on
-
Community News
Blood Drives
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.