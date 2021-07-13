In your July 8 edition, The Associated Press reported (Dispatches, Page A5) that “Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains.” U.S. taxpayers will be footing the bill via contracts with a German manufacturer, Siemens AG.

Wouldn’t it be nice to see these types of contracts go to American manufacturers? Bath Iron Works comes to mind.

Trains vs. destroyers. You do the reasoning.

Steve Musica

Harpswell

