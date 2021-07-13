Maine reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, representing the total new cases over the weekend and Monday.

Since Maine’s civil state of emergency ended June 30, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention no longer routinely updates its COVID-19 case count on weekends and holidays. Tuesday’s numbers represent new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There were no additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,284 cases of COVID-19, and 862 deaths. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 23.7 on Tuesday, compared to 17.7 a week ago and 50.9 a month ago.

On the vaccination front, 796,729 Maine people have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 59.3 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. There remain wide disparities for vaccination coverage among Maine’s counties. In Cumberland County, Maine’s most populous, 70.6 percent of the total population has received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to a low of 47 percent in Somerset County. Hancock, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties have more than 60 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

