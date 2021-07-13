AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills will hold an afternoon press conference to discuss her decision on a controversial proposal to buy out Maine’s two largest electric utilities.

While Mills has yet to definitely say where she stands on the bill, her previous comments and other concerns raised by administration officials strongly suggest she will veto the measure. And the bill, L.D. 1708, passed by relatively slim margins in both the Maine House and Senate, making an override unlikely.

Mills will explain her decision at a 2 p.m. press conference in the Cabinet Room of the State House.

Late last month, lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would require Central Maine Power and Versant Power to sell their assets to a newly created consumer-owned utility. Supporters contend the elected board of the proposed Pine Tree Power Company would prioritize Maine ratepayers rather company shareholders and be more responsive to the state’s push toward renewable energy.

Jeremy Kennedy, Mills’ chief of staff, outlined some of those concerns in a June 14 memo sent to lawmakers. They included: potential impacts on local property taxes and related school funding levels, who will take over day-to-day operations of the new utility, the composition and governance of the Pine Tree Power board, and how the forced sale through eminent domain would be carried out.

Lawmakers sought to address the concerns about lost property taxes by amending the bill just before final passage to make it clear that the consumer-owned utility would still have to pay property taxes to cities and towns. Additionally, supporters point out that Maine residents would have the ultimate say over whether to move forward with a consumer-owned utility because the bill would send the issue to a voters in a statewide ballot question this fall.

But Kennedy wrote in his memo that holding a referendum “does not absolve the Legislature of its duty to evaluate the pros and cons of such a consequential bill.

“The Legislature needs to perform due diligence and understand the variety of impacts, before asking the voters to weigh in on such a complex and significant measure,” Kennedy wrote.

Both CMP and Versant strongly oppose the measure and have predicted a protracted — and costly — legal battle should it become law.

But voters might have a chance to weigh in even if Mills vetoes the bill, as expected. That’s because supporters of the bill are already gearing up for a statewide referendum on the issue, likely next year. Unlike the bill to create a consumer-owned utility, Mills could not block a citizen’s initiative on the issue.

This story will be updated.

