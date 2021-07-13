All-Star closer Matt Barnes is guaranteed $18.75 million as part of his new contract with the Boston Red Sox covering 2022 and 2023.

Barnes has a $4.5 million salary this season and would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.

He gets a $1.75 million signing bonus, payable this July 31, as part of the deal announced Sunday, and salaries of $7.25 million next season and $7.5 million in 2023. The Red Sox have an $8 million option for 2024 with a $2.25 million buyout.

His 2024 salary could increase to $9 million based on games finished in 2022 and 2023: $250,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55.

In addition, if he is traded before the fifth day after the 2023 World Series, the option price would increase by $1 million and the buyout by $500,000.

Barnes will contribute 1% of his earnings each year to the Red Sox Foundation or continue to host an annual charity event with the foundation.

The 31-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves in 23 chances this season. He is a first-time All-Star, among five Boston players picked for Tuesday’s game.

Barnes has spent his entire career with Boston, which selected him No. 19 overall in the 2011 amateur draft from UConn.

ATHLETICS: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.

A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

The Oakland City Council is to consider a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.

“This is the decision point for Oakland as whether they want to have Major League Baseball going forward,” he said.

RULES: Seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with runners on second are likely to be dropped by Major League Baseball after this season.

Manfred, said he views both innovations as specific to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were both adopted for the shortened 2020 season and kept on for 2021.

Manfred said they were implemented based on medical advice and aren’t being contemplated as permanent. He said that while the health situation had improved with increased vaccinations, changes could not be made midseason.

