Applications for North Yarmouth’s Senior Property Tax Assistance Program are now available on the town’s website at northyarmouth.org.
Residents who are 70 or older with an annual income of $40,000 or less and have lived in North Yarmouth for 10 or more years may qualify.
This year, $57,000 was allocated for the program in the fiscal year 2022 budget. That number will be divided by the number of qualifying seniors and deducted from each individual’s 2022 property taxes.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 22. Call 829-3705 or email [email protected] with questions.
