Chebeague Island

Mon.  7/19  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Tues.  7/20  6 p.m.  School Committee  Rec Center

Wed.  7/21  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall

Cumberland

Tues.  7/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  7/21  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Thur.  7/22  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Wed.  7/21  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Thur.  7/15  3 p.m.  Town Council Finance Committee  Town Hall

Freeport

Mon.  7/19  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  7/20  6 p.m.  Open Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan

Tues.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  7/21  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

Thur.  7/15  6 p.m.  Events Committee  Wescustogo

Sat.  7/17  8:30 a.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Forum

Tues.  7/20  7 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Meeting

Pownal

Thur.  7/15  6 p.m.  Republican Town Committee

Tues.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  7/21  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

Thur.  7/15  6 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  7/15  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  7/15  7 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  7/21  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Roundtable

Thur.  7/22  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

