Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon. 7/19 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Tues. 7/20 6 p.m. School Committee Rec Center

Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues. 7/20 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed. 7/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 7/15 3 p.m. Town Council Finance Committee Town Hall

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 7/19 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues. 7/20 6 p.m. Open Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan

Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo

Sat. 7/17 8:30 a.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Forum

Tues. 7/20 7 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Meeting

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Republican Town Committee

Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 7/15 7 p.m. School Committee

Thur. 7/15 7 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 7/21 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Roundtable

Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

