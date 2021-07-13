Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 7/19 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Tues. 7/20 6 p.m. School Committee Rec Center
Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Tues. 7/20 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Wed. 7/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 7/15 3 p.m. Town Council Finance Committee Town Hall
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 7/19 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 7/20 6 p.m. Open Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan
Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Project Review Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo
Sat. 7/17 8:30 a.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Forum
Tues. 7/20 7 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Meeting
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Republican Town Committee
Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 7/15 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 7/15 7 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 7/21 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Roundtable
Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
