The Stephens High School Class of 1952 class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Far East, 287 Main St., Mexico. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

South Portland Class of 1948, noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14, at Purpooduck Club, 300 Spurwink Ave., Cape Elizabeth. Luncheon fee is $10 perperson. Cocktail and cash bar available. Register by Aug. 1 by calling JoAnne Freeman (daughter of Beatrice Dolan Potenzo) at 885-0172 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1963 alumni reunion buffet luncheon, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at DiMillo’s Floating Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $35 per person. RSVP by Aug. 1. Make checks payable to PHS Class of 1963 and mail to: Michael Pizzo, 88 Christy Road, Portland, Maine, 04103.

Portland High School Class of 1960 reunion luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations due by Aug. 26 by calling Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or email: [email protected] or Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: