All the things the Biden administration did just so it can call you vaccinated? The list now includes inviting Olivia Rodrigo to the White House.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old actress and singer will meet with President Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, and will record videos meant to encourage young people to get their coronavirus shots – the latest effort by the administration to persuade people to get vaccinated.

The planned visit was first revealed on Instagram, where the president’s account shared an image of a young Joe Biden on Tuesday, captioned: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well.

“Who’s willing to help?”

In the comments, the “Good 4 U” singer chimed in: “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Rodrigo, a Disney Plus-series star whose album, “Sour,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, is known for her cross-generational appeal. Her hit single “Drivers License” inspired a viral trend on TikTok, and the artist performed the song on “Saturday Night Live” in May.

The White House said the videos featuring Rodrigo will be posted to its social pages as well as on the star’s social accounts, which according to the White House have more than 28 million followers.

More than 55 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reports that 50.5 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds, 45.5 percent of 16- to 17-year-olds, and 33.5 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds have gotten at least one dose.

In the 17th month of the pandemic, the White House has continued to announce additional efforts to get shots in arms, a renewed push after falling short of the president’s self-imposed goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

The administration, for example, will work to get vaccines to pediatricians, aiming to get more kids vaccinated ahead of the return to school. In remarks from the White House earlier this month, Biden made a direct plea to younger people and warned about the danger of remaining unvaccinated, citing the swiftly spreading delta variant.

“It seems to me this should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration, especially young people who may have thought that they didn’t have to be vaccinated, didn’t have to worry about it, didn’t have to do anything about it up to now,” Biden said. “But the good news is that our vaccinations are highly effective; fully vaccinated Americans have a high degree of protection, including against this delta variant.

For his part, Fauci has already been encouraging vaccinations on TikTok.

“As you see the age limit going down, that means it has been tested in that group and it has been shown to be safe and effective,” Fauci said in one post last month.