The former director of Waldo County Technical Center in Belfast is facing charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching of a 13-year-old girl, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Michaud, 58, of China was charged with one count of simple assault, Class D, and summonsed for unlawful sexual touching after being arrested at his home Sunday, according to a news release issued by Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

“Michaud came to the attention of troopers following the discovery of Michaud’s online communications with a 13-year-old female,” the state police release says. “The charges arose out of a pair of incidents occurring with the teenager in Waldo County earlier this year.”

Michaud was booked at Waldo County Correctional Facility and released on bail, with the condition that he has no contact with any children under the age of 18. He may also not return to the Waldo County Technical Center, where he had recently served as the school’s director, police said.

Contacted early Wednesday afternoon, a jail spokesman said Michaud was released Sunday on $500 cash bail, and that he is scheduled to appear Sept. 10 in the Waldo County Judicial Center.

Jean L. Dube, the technical center’s cooperative board chair, said in a statement Wednesday that Michaud had resigned from his position effective July 7.

“We are shocked and dismayed to learn of the recent allegations against Mr. Michaud relating to his conduct outside of WCTC,” Dube said in the statement. “None of the complaints involve WCTC students, and we are not aware of any similar issues relating to Mr. Michaud’s previous work at WCTC. Ensuring the safety and well-being of WCTC’s students is our number one priority, and we will continue to do everything possible to provide all WCTC students and staff with a positive and supportive learning environment.”

The technical center, located at 1022 Waterville Road in Belfast, serves students in that town and in Searsport, and at the Mt. View schools in Thorndike, according to its website. Students develop appropriate skills to prepare them for employment and post-secondary education. The center also provides adult education courses.

