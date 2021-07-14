State health officials reported five additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as 40 new cases of the viral disease.

The number of new cases has fluctuated considerably in recent weeks due, in part, to less frequent updates from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention since the civil state of emergency ended on June 30. But the seven-day average of new cases rose from 18 to 29 during the past week.

The five deaths reported Wednesday are the result of a vital records review covering March 2020 to the present and bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 867. The CDC periodically reviews vital records to assess for COVID-related deaths that were not previously confirmed with a test, which can result in a larger than usual jump in the death toll.

The deaths reported Wednesday included four women and a man, all age 80 or older. One was from Androscoggin County, three were from Aroostook County and one was a resident of Penobscot County.

To date, Maine CDC has tracked a total of 69,324 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations have remained relatively constant in recent weeks in Maine as well. On Wednesday there were 29 people hospitalized, including 17 in critical care and five on a ventilator.

The seven-day positivity rate for test results was 0.93 percent, up from 0.45 one week ago.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases has begun increasing again after a months-long decline, which experts have attributed both to increased gathering as well as the spread of the delta variant, particularly among unvaccinated individuals. Maine and South Dakota were the only states in the country where cases had not been trending upward in the past two weeks.

On the vaccination front, 59.3 percent of Maine’s roughly 1.3 million residents had received their final dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. That figure rises to 67.4 percent when calculated among the age 12 and over population that is eligible for vaccination.

On Tuesday, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Portland International Jetport announced a new vaccination clinic at the airport that will offer shots daily from noon to 8 p.m. to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of their state of residence. The jetport clinic will be offering the single-shot vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

