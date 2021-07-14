AUGUSTA — Maine is going to study the burden student loan debt has on college graduates in the state.
Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill designed to study the impact of the debt. Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, of Brunswick, proposed the bill, which reinstates the state’s Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion.
Daughtry said Wednesday the state needs to “make sure we understand how the cost of education, and the burden of student loans that come with it, is impacting Maine workers and our economy.”
Daughtry said student loan debt in America is about $1.7 trillion and is higher than the nation’s credit card debt.
Maine’s average student loan borrower has more than $33,000 in school loans, Daughtry said. The senator said that is the sixth-highest average in the country.
The commission is expected to provide a report to the Maine Legislature by January.
