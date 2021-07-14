There had been enough false alarms before. So when Jarren Duran didn’t appear in the Red Sox lineup for Game 1 of the Worcester Red Sox doubleheader against the Scranton RailRiders Wednesday the usual whispers about a call-up seemed missing.

But midway through Game 1, the report trickled out — Duran is headed to the majors. According to reports, the outfield prospect is on his way to New York where the Red Sox will face the Yankees Thursday night in the Bronx.

Duran was hitting .270 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI with 12 stolen bases through 46 games for the WooSox.

The Red Sox will have to make some roster moves to accommodate him. They haven’t announced whether Marwin Gonzalez, who was injured Sunday, will go on the injured list or not, but it could be his roster spot that Duran is filling. They’ll also have to move somebody off their 40-man roster to add Duran.

Austin Brice was added to the 40-man roster last week when he was called up. He could be designated for assignment to clear the spot. But that would necessitate calling up another pitcher who is already on the 40-man roster.

There was speculation that Duran was about to be called up when he was left off the United States Olympic baseball team after playing well in qualifying. But USA Baseball said they didn’t want to risk losing him if the Red Sox called him up before Tokyo. Rumors popped up again when he was a late scratch from the lineup with back stiffness last week.

MLB Pipeline has Duran ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Boston’s system and the No. 86 overall prospect. The former seventh-round pick has raised his prospect status from year-to-year since being drafted in 2018.

Duran, who has played mostly center and right field in Triple-A, was the MVP award in the Puerto Rican Winter League playoffs in 2019 and slashed .400/.500/.640 at the Caribbean Series. Duran played for 82 games with the Sea Dogs in 2019 and hit .250 with one homer and 19 RBI and 28 steals.

From MLB’s scouting report entering the 2021 season:

“Duran’s best offensive tool is his plus-plus speed, which helps him routinely beat out grounders and makes him a dangerous base-stealing threat, as evidenced by his 70 swipes in 199 games during his first two pro seasons. Though he showed some ability to backspin the ball, scouts had concerns about how much impact he might have when he slugged just .325 in Double-A. But after he added some loft to his left-handed swing and started better incorporating his lower half at the plate at the alt site, some club officials believe he could produce 20 or more homers per season.”

Duran thrived at Polar Park hitting .313 (30 for 96) with a .400 on-base percentage, .708 slugging percentage, 1.108 OPS, 10 homers, six doubles, one triple, 19 runs and 23 RBI in 24 games. He is batting .226 (18 for 52) with a .330 on-base percentage, .409 slugging percentage, .739 OPS, five home runs, two doubles, 18 runs and nine RBI in 22 games on the road.

