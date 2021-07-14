Sherry A. Johnson, mother of Jessica Trefethen, charged last month in the murder of her 3-year-old son, was charged June 30 with concealing her daughter from police, according to Waldo County Superior Court documents.

Johnson and Trefethen took Maddox Williams to Waldo County General Hospital June 20 after the boy became unresponsive, according to a police affidavit. Court documents show Trefethen told hospital staff the boy had been knocked down by a dog leash and kicked by his 8-year-old sister.

The hospital reported he was not breathing and had no pulse when he arrived and that they were unable to resuscitate him. Maddox was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In an interview with Detective Sgt. Christopher Tremblay of the State Police Major Crimes Unit, Johnson said her daughter wanted to leave the hospital after being informed Maddox had died. Johnson said she took her daughter and dropped her off June 20 at the Searsport public boat launch on Steamboat Avenue because, the affidavit reads, Trefethen wanted to be alone.

Video surveillance obtained by police did not show Johnson’s vehicle at the boat launch during the time she reported being there. When confronted with that information, Johnson admitted not dropping her off at the pier but instead driving to Bucksport with her and returning to her home later that day.

Court documents also show Johnson denied knowing her daughter’s whereabouts on June 23 but when detectives arrived at her home, she admitted Trefethen was inside.

Johnson’s bail was set at $2,000 cash or $20,000 worth of real estate with conditions she not have contact with several people including her daughter. Class B crimes carry punishments up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

