Motorists traveling through sections of Westbrook and Portland are likely to encounter traffic delays as the two cities and the Maine Department of Transportation close two streets to allow Pan Am Railways to rebuild railway crossings beginning next week.

The rail crossings are located in Portland on Route 25 or Rand Road, just west of the Pine Tree Industrial Park, and in Westbrook on Larrabee Road between Saunders Way and Terminal Street.

Rand Road will be closed to traffic and bicyclists starting Monday at 6 a.m. Rand Road runs from Brighton Avenue to the Westbrook Arterial. As soon as that project is finished, Larrabee Road will have to be closed to traffic. The Maine DOT and city of Westbrook, in a joint news released issued Wednesday, said Pan Am Railways is expected to complete reconstruction of both rail crossings by July 30.

During the construction period, all traffic will be detoured around the work sites. All businesses will remain open during the road closures. While Exit 47 of the Maine Turnpike will remain accessible from the Westbrook Arterial, turnpike drivers heading to downtown Portland are being encouraged to use Exit 48 to avoid traffic delays.

The rail improvements are being completed in a conjunction with a $1.4 million roadway resurfacing project in that area, which straddles the Portland and Westbrook town line. The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by October.

