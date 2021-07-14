The city of Portland has been named one of the top 10 places to live in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report, a respected and well-known media company, chose Maine’s largest city as the eighth best place to live in the country. It also ranked Portland as the safest place to live in the U.S.

“This a great reminder to those of us who already live here: we are so lucky to call Portland home,” Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said in a statement Wednesday. “Our community is close-knit, engaged, and always looking for ways to energize and improve our city. I encourage Portland residents to take pride in this national recognition, and for others to consider making Portland their next stop for either a visit or a permanent change of scenery.”

In addition to being one of the best places to live, U.S. News & World Report ranked Portland as the ninth best place to live for quality of life and 33rd among best places to retire.

“This report recognizes the great strides Portland has made as an innovation hub and economic engine as well as the positive impact of community-minded law enforcement professionals,” City Manager Jon Jennings said. “Thanks to strategic partnerships with private-sector leaders and the dedicated expertise of the Portland Police Department, Portland is leading much of the country when it comes to innovation, public safety, and quality of life.”

U.S. News & World Report offered a description of Portland, noting that the city’s cobblestone streets (including in parts of the Old Port), its bustling waterfront, the ships that sail in and out of the harbor, and the islands of Casco Bay make it a distinctive place to live and work. But Portland also has its share of challenges, including the need for more affordable housing, the report states.

“Though more people discover its charms, Portland is at a crossroads on how to move forward. New development is often met with opposition, while demand for affordable housing is high. An aging rental and housing stock combined with a tight market on mid-tier units has left middle-income earners struggling to settle in Portland,” U.S. News & World Report said.

U.S. News & World Report said it analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and a high quality of life.

Boulder, Colorado, was ranked as the best place to live in the United States. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, were ranked second, while Huntsville, Alabama, placed third. Portland, Oregon, was ranked as the 10th best place to live in the country.

Portland Downtown, a nonprofit organization that advocates for improvements and tries to make the downtown visitor experience as pleasant and safe as possible, offered one word to describe the national recognition for the city.

“Awesome,” it posted on its Facebook page.

For the past 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked various categories of American life, including the best colleges and universities, the best high schools, and the best motor vehicles to purchase.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: