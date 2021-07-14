ARUNDEL – The new Arundel Municipal Building has been open for about 10 months, and selectmen here have been thinking about what to do with the old one.

The former municipal building, adjacent to the Arundel Fire and Rescue building, has been vacant since the new, larger quarters were built just a mile down Limerick Road.

Late last month, the board began discussing demolition of the 1876 structure that was once a social hall known as Parvo Hall, according to the town’s historical accounts.

Selectmen’s Board chair Tom Danylik said costs associated with demolition whether there are environmental issues must be determined before any recommendations are made. Town Manager Keith Trefethen said he will research the matters for the board.

The decision whether to demolish the building is a matter for the townspeople to decide, and Trefethen said that question could be decided through either an annual meeting or special town meeting if demolition turns out to be the recommendation.

Danylik said selectmen held public hearings on the future of the structure.

“We didn’t get a whole lot of input,” Danylik said. And given the lot is just one acre, the planning and codes department noted there would not be a lot of available options for the structure, he said.

“We’re still in the investigative process but we’ll have to make some decisions,” said Danylik.

The townspeople in 2019 overwhelmingly voted in favor of a new municipal building. At the time, it was noted that the old building’s systems – mechanical, electrical, plumbing, life-safety, building envelope, and security – as well as insulation and roofing, were well beyond their life cycle.

