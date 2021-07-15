SANFORD — Animal welfare officials have seized 18 horses, along with several dogs and cats, from a farm in Maine.
Officials began rounding up the animals on Wednesday in the Springvale section of Sanford.
“They haven’t been handled a lot in the past, so they are being difficult and they’re kind of scared. So we’re trying to take it slow, ease them on to the trailers and get them out into a safe location,” Liam Hughes, of the Maine Animal Welfare Program, told WMTW-TV.
Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Low police morale likely cause of lengthy chief searches in Scarborough, So. Portland
-
Local & State
Animal welfare officers seize 18 horses from Sanford farm
-
Business
U.S. unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low
-
Local & State
Legislature moves forward with Mills plan for COVID-19 relief funds
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Banner news: Domestic violence awareness project comes to Lakes Region towns