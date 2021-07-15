Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN he hasn’t decided when he will retire from the Supreme Court, a stance certain to disappoint liberals who have been calling for the 82-year-old to step down and let President Joe Biden fill the vacancy.
In an interview with CNN’s Joan Biskupic in Plainfield, New Hampshire, the court’s oldest justice said his health would be the primary consideration in his eventual decision, with “the court” being a second factor. He answered with a simple “no” when asked whether he had decided when to retire.
Breyer, now the longest-serving liberal justice, said he is enjoying his new seniority, which gives him more power to assign opinions. He played an influential role in the just-completed term, helping to craft the type of consensus rulings he favors. He wrote the court’s opinions preserving the Affordable Care Act and rejecting a public high school’s punishment of a student for a profane social media post.
Calls for Breyer to retire may only increase next year, as the 2020 midterm election approaches. Should Republicans retake control of the Senate, Democrats would lose the ability to confirm a Supreme Court nominee without some GOP support. The chamber is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Press Play: Listen to ‘Take Me To The Pilot’ by Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems
-
Health care
CDC advisers to consider coronavirus booster shots for immunocompromised patients
-
Nation & World
Breyer says he hasn’t decided when to retire from Supreme Court
-
Nation & World
Canadian government rejects virus shots in US border tunnel
-
Nation & World
U.S. military once trained Colombians implicated in Haiti assassination plot, Pentagon says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.