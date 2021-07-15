The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give emergency authorization by midwinter for children under 12 to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, an agency official said on Thursday.
Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for people ages 12 and up, but only on an emergency-use basis. The FDA is also hoping to give all three vaccine makers their full approval in an effort to help ease the concerns of those who are unsure if they want to get their shots because of the emergency label.
In March, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech began trials for their COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12. The results are expected to be made public in the fall and sent to the FDA.
The agency is seeking four to six months of follow-up data from these trials, according to an FDA official. In comparison, only two months of follow-up data were asked for the adult version of the vaccine.
Pfizer anticipates that it will receive results from their clinical trials conducted with kids ages 5 to 11 in September. They are expected to apply for emergency use authorization soon thereafter.
“Data for kids two and under five could arrive soon after that,” the pharmaceutical company said, adding that results on toddlers ages six months to two years will likely not come until October or November.
Researchers at Moderna are expecting the same timeline as Pfizer-BioNTech.
“I can’t imagine, except maybe for the 6- to 11-year-olds, that we’re going to have too much data before the late fall,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a primary researcher for the Moderna KidCOVE trials, to NBC News.
The need for a vaccine for children has become even more pressing due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated individuals. While current data has not suggested that the COVID-19 variants negatively affect children, they remain highly contagious.
Since July 8, more than 4 million kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19, making up 14.2% of all cases. The fatality rate remains low among younger demographics with 335 children aged 17 and younger having died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health care
FDA expects kids younger than 12 to start getting vaccinated in midwinter
-
Nation & World
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
-
Local & State
Portland Charter Commission debates need to hire an independent legal adviser
-
Arts & Entertainment
Video games coming to Netflix? Latest hiring offers a clue
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Bishop waives no-trade clause, will be available in expansion draft
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.