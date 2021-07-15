Having owned a bed-and-breakfast in Maine, and because of our association with a group of higher-quality inns, we had the fortune about 2014 to be the recipients of a no-cost promotional installation of twin electric vehicle chargers from Tesla.
Since we had to install a separate breaker box for those lines (EVs require up to 80 amps when charging from near empty), we also had a separate meter and became well aware of the charging cost of these vehicles. Your readers should know that fully recharging a Tesla Model S (the large luxury model) cost us just under $5 on the meter.
It’s hard to imagine that any scaled-up public buildup of charging stations could happen without those entities building these charger installations and covering their costs for the equipment and the electricity used. It’s also hard to imagine that the builders of chargers might be willing to do this without expecting to be repaid for their investment, never mind deserving some margin of profit for their work. This would apply to a state, municipality or service station adding high-speed chargers to their petroleum equipment!
Of course, one needs a 220-volt line (like an electric clothes dryer) and charging hardware at home to basically support their new car, never mind the Central Maine Power-purchased electricity or (preferably) photovoltaic panels-produced juice.
Let’s not whine about municipalities charging for what will benefit us all, and what will bring us all closer to a livable planet with a more stable climate!
Scott Gile
Orrs Island
