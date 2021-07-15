MSGA WOMEN
at Turner Highlands
Flight 1 — Gross: Lindsay Cote, 75; Debby Gardner, 76; Carrie Langevin, 77; Emily Droge, 78; Liz Coffinn, 78. Net: Kathy-Rae Emmi, 69, Marsha Adams, 69, Adrian Phair 72, Rachel Therrien 73, Carol Burnham 73, Nancy Hart 73. Flight 2 — Gross: Kathleen Rokowski, 81; Karen Richardson, 84; Donna Brewster, 84; Darlene Soboleski, 90; Diane York, 90. Net: Vicki Lindquist, 69; Peggy Cummings, 70; Sue Wootton, 72; Neila Nelke, 73.
Flight 3 — Gross: Linda Holmes, 90; Patricia Bailey, 93; Doris Tutlis, 93; Faith Vautour, 95; Sharon Houle, 95; Viola Kemp, 95. Net: Annette Charest, 70; Jean Bridges, 71; Polly Hoffman, 72; Lisa Love, 74; Judy Edgecomb, 74.
Flight 4 — Gross: Deborah Lord, 94; Linda Legacy, 100; Barbara Radziewicz, 101; Trudi Snediker, 101. Net: Susanne Soule, 71; Laurie Pelletier, 72; Laurel Lashar, 73; Sonia Nelson, 76.
Skins — Gross: None. Net: Kathleen Rokowski, 2, #1; Judy Edgecomb, 2, #6; Patricia Bailey, 2, #9; Deborah Lord, 2, #12; Cindy Shaw, 2, #13; Laurie Pelletier, 0, #15.
Pin. — 4th hole: Marsha Adams, 11 feet-8 inches. 8th: Bambi Stevens, 11-0. 10th: Sheila Brock, 17-7. 15th: Debby Gardner, 3-9. 18th: Jill Longstaff, 10-8.
SENIOR LADIES GOLF CLUB
at Springbrook GC
Class A — Gross: Mary Latini, 76; Kathleen Bloomer, 81; Linda Barlow, 89 (mc). Net: Michelle Loranger, 73; Marlene Viger, 74; Priscilla Cutts, 75.
Class B — Gross: Marcia Chute, 89 (mc).; Joyce Frost 90; Carol Croteau, 95. Net: Lorraine Beaumont, 72; Robin Nappi, 73; Judy Edgecomb, 76.
Class C — Gross: Beth Stowell, 92; Jeannette Morrill, 95; Betty Holmes, 99. Net: Pat Grossman, 73 (mc).; Peggy Brown, 80; Elaine Quinn, 82.
Class D — Gross: Sylvia Leblanc, 100 (mc).; Marianne Young, 100; Cheryl Hammond, 101. Net: Delores Longtin, 72; Louise Nisbet, 74; Sue Tereshko, 78.
FALMOUTH CC
Seniors — Gross: Bob Foster /Andre Skalina /Mike Phelps /Joe Schmauss, +2; James Caron/Richard Kennedy/Dick Beaumont/David Norman, -2; Irving Meeker/Thomas Low/Peter Davis/Richard Kennedy (bl), -10; Mark Metcalf/Peter Simonson/Barry Howgate/Thomas Low (bd) , -11.
Ladies — Net: Nan Bragg/Jessica Kelly/Melanie Tinto/Karen Milliken (bl), -8; Christina Bournakel/Karen Jordan/Betsey Timm/Val Schmitt (bl), -6; Kristy Kinney/Dawn Lieb/Kelly Barton/Bl[Jessica Kelly], -6; Karen Waltz/Carolyn Levesque/Karen Flaherty/Betsey Timm (bl), -5; Karen Milliken/Ina Sprague/Sommer Toutain/Elizabeth Holt, -4.
