Maine reported another 49 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total of cases in Maine to 69,373 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 877 deaths.

The numbers still remain far below what Maine was seeing during peak infection periods last April and January, but indicate the more contagious delta variant could be on the rise, especially among unvaccinated people.

As of Wednesday, 59.3 percent of Maine’s roughly 1.3 million residents had received their final dose of vaccine. That figure rises to 67.4 percent among the age 12-and-over population that is eligible for vaccination.

Information on the people who died and current hospitalizations was not immediately available Thursday morning. On Wednesday there were 29 people hospitalized, including 17 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Nationally, the United States has seen a more than 100 percent increase in the seven-day average of new cases being reported daily from two weeks ago. On Thursday there were 38,236 new cases reported, bringing the seven-day daily average of new cases to 26,513. Two weeks ago the seven day daily average was at 12,540, according to data from the New York Times.

This story will be updated.

