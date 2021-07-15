Portland-based act Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems is releasing their second album “Still Dirty” on July 23, and it includes a tremendous cover of Elton John’s “Take Me To The Pilot,” which originally appeared on John’s 1970 self-titled album.
The album is being released on Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records label. Rodgers first met Van Zandt when he was in the power-pop band The Connection and wound up on several of Van Zandt’s playlists for his syndicated radio show Little Steven’s Underground Garage.
Along with Rodgers, the band is guitarist Tom Hall, Ryan Halliburton on bass and Craig Sala on drums.
Stay tuned for a full review of the album, but for now, let yourself be dazzled by a cover that Elton John himself would likely love.
Here’s the world premiere of the “Take Me To The Pilot” video:
