Chris Sale’s first rehab start as he recovers from Tommy John surgery provided a strong foundation to build on as he eyes a return to the Boston Red Sox later this summer.

In his first game action since August 2019, Sale pitched for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Red Sox on Thursday. He threw three shutout innings – one more than Boston Manager Alex Cora said he would pitch – and struck out five while allowing four hits and no walks against the FCL Orioles.

According to Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com, Sale’s fastball topped out at 94 mph and he gained a better feel for his changeup and slider as the outing progressed. Sale allowed a leadoff single in the first inning before retiring the next three batters, then worked around two singles to strike out the side in the second. In the third, he allowed a double but finished with a pair of strikeouts.

Afterward, Cora indicated that Sale’s next rehab start could take place Tuesday at Hadlock Field when the Portland Sea Dogs play the Harrisburg Senators.

BOSTON’S post-All-Star break opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said three additional tests were pending and he assumed they would come back positive.

Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and did not travel home with the team Sunday.

Cashman said most of the players on the team had been vaccinated, but not all.

While vaccinations do not prevent a person from contracting COVID, they reduce the risk of severe effects.

“As of right now, everybody’s OK,” he said.

Cashman said Major League Baseball had not yet decided whether to postpone Friday’s game.

“We’re in a very fluid situation right now,” he said.

New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

Despite all those vaccinations, the Yankees had more than a half-dozen positive COVID tests in May, and third-base coach Phil Nevin became seriously ill.

New York players were on the field taking early batting practice about 3 1/2 hours before Thursday’s scheduled start when the Yankees asked media to leave the field while the team conducted COVID testing.

Boston came onto the field to take batting practice as the postponment was announced.

ROSTER MOVES: Jarren Duran isn’t the only Red Sox prospect joining the club for the start of the second half.

Boston is also calling up pitcher Tanner Houck, a source confirmed Thursday morning. WBZ’s Dan Roche first reported the move.

Houck, who owns a 1.98 ERA in 27⅓ innings since making his debut in September, hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 18, when he allowed three runs in 4⅓ innings against the White Sox in a spot start during a doubleheader. The 25-year-old was shut down because of a sore flexor muscle in his throwing arm in early May and missed about six weeks before returning to Triple-A Worcester’s rotation on June 17. He has pitched five times at Triple-A since returning and most recently started Saturday against Lehigh Valley.

It’s unclear how the Red Sox plan to use Houck. The club could use him as a starter in a six-man rotation, put him in the bullpen, or create a hybrid role meant to give both starters and relievers extra rest.

