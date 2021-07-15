NEW YORK — The post-All-Star break opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said three additional tests were pending and he assumed they would come back positive.

Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and did not travel home with the team Sunday.

Cashman said most of the players on the team had been vaccinated, but not all.

While vaccinations do not prevent a person from contracting COVID, they reduce the risk of severe effects.

“As of right now, everybody’s OK,” he said.

Cashman said Major League Baseball had not yet decided whether to postpone Friday’s game.

“We’re in a very fluid situation right now,” he said.

New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

Despite all those vaccinations, the Yankees had more than a half-dozen positive COVID tests in May, and third-base coach Phil Nevin became seriously ill.

New York players were on the field taking early batting practice about 3 1/2 hours before Thursday’s scheduled start when the Yankees asked media to leave the field while the team conducted COVID testing.

Boston came onto the field to take batting practice as the postponment was announced.

