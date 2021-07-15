A 30-year-old Sanford man was killed Monday night in Rollinsford, N.H., after he pulled over to rescue a cat in the middle of the road and was struck by another vehicle.

Rollinsford police have been investigating the incident and identified the victim Thursday as Michal Wing. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the incident took place at about 10:45 p.m. Wing was trying to help an injured cat that had been hit by a vehicle and was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Portland Road. Wing was transported to the hospital, where he died.

This story will be updated.

