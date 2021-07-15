The Blue Point Congregational Church, UCC Mission Committee at 236 Pine Point Road, is having a drive-up, drop-off food drive Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This food drive will benefit the Scarborough Food Panty.

The West Scarborough United Methodist Church at 656 U.S. Route 1 will hold a curbside take-out bean supper on Saturday, July 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The meal will include baked pea beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, brown bread, rolls, and dessert. The cost is $8 per meal.

