SCARBOROUGH — Pine Point Fire Company in Scarborough revealed its new Engine 4 on July 5, which is dedicated to retired Chief Robert Carson.

The truck is the first new apparatus assigned to the Pine Point station in 40 years, said Fire Chief Michael Thurlow in an email.

“That company has been using hand-me-down trucks that were previously assigned to busier stations,” he said. “This is the first one designed specifically for that district since 1981.”

The new engine replaced a 1989 E-One pumper and is used as a reserve apparatus, filling in for frontline trucks that need to be taken out of service for maintenance, said Thurlow. The cost of the new truck was $660,000.

“There aren’t really any new features — beyond new safety features like air bags, anti-lock brake systems and other safety features now standard in many passenger vehicles,” he said. “It is a new design for our town that features a smaller, more maneuverable truck with a short wheel base to navigate some of the denser neighborhoods with narrow streets. It also has a low hose bed design that makes it easier and safer to work from.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: