New Engine 4 was put into service at Pine Point Fire Company in Scarborough on July 5. Fire Chief Michael Thurlow said this is the first new apparatus assigned to the station in 40 years, as it had previously received hand-me-downs. Courtesy photo Michael Thurlow

 

Retired Fire Chief Robert Carson and the newly re-chromed bell on Pine Point Company’s new Engine 4. The firetruck that went into service on July 5 at Pine Point is dedicated to Carson, who served the community for 60 years. Courtesy photo Michael Thurlow

SCARBOROUGH — Pine Point Fire Company in Scarborough revealed its new Engine 4 on July 5, which is dedicated to retired Chief Robert Carson.

The truck is the first new apparatus assigned to the Pine Point station in 40 years, said Fire Chief Michael Thurlow in an email.

“That company has been using hand-me-down trucks that were previously assigned to busier stations,” he said. “This is the first one designed specifically for that district since 1981.”

The new engine replaced a 1989 E-One pumper and is used as a reserve apparatus, filling in for frontline trucks that need to be taken out of service for maintenance, said Thurlow. The cost of the new truck was $660,000.

“There aren’t really any new features — beyond new safety features like air bags, anti-lock brake systems and other safety features now standard in many passenger vehicles,” he said. “It is a new design for our town that features a smaller, more maneuverable truck with a short wheel base to navigate some of the denser neighborhoods with narrow streets. It also has a low hose bed design that makes it easier and safer to work from.”

