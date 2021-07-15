SOUTH PORTLAND — The city has prevailed in the lawsuit brought by the Portland Pipe Line Corp., ending more than six years of federal litigation over a local law that effectively prevents the company from reversing the flow of its defunct World War II-era oil pipeline to bring crude from Canada to Maine.

The company gave up the fight Thursday, filing an agreement with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a previous federal court judgment upholding the ordinance. Passed by the City Council in 2014, the city’s Clear Skies ordinance prohibits bulk loading of crude oil onto marine tank vessels in the city’s harbor.

“I applaud the decision by Portland Pipe Line, which will allow both them and our community to move forward,” Mayor Misha Pride said in a written statement. “I am proud of our community for having the fortitude to stand up for what we believed to be right, and to invest the time and financial resources necessary to defend ourselves. That effort has now finally paid off.”

The dismissal follows the city’s victories in U.S. District Court in Portland and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, as well as an amicus brief filed by the Biden administration last month that supported the city’s position that the ordinance doesn’t violate the Constitution, federal laws or foreign policies.

The city has spent $2.8 million fighting the lawsuit, including $174,529 in private donations from residents, organizations and others. The city is represented by Foley Hoag of Boston and Jensen Baird of Portland.

“We commend the City Council for having the courage and commitment to defend its principles and its Clear Skies Ordinance against an aggressive challenge,” said Jonathan Ettinger, a partner at Foley Hoag and lead attorney on the case. “This case confirms that state and local governments may exercise important police powers to regulate oil pipelines and terminals to protect air quality, public health, scenic vistas, and quality of life.”

Now mostly shut down, the 236-mile underground pipeline has carried more than 5 billion barrels of foreign crude from harbor terminals in South Portland to refineries in Montreal since the 1940s.

Enacted by the council in 2014, the ordinance bans crude exports on the premise that loading so-called tar sands oil from western Canada into tankers here would pollute the city’s air. The pipeline is now owned by Suncor Energy Inc., the Canadian company that started the Great Canadian Oil Sands operation in 1967.

At the time the ordinance was approved, the company said it had no active plan to reverse the pipeline’s flow to bring crude oil from Canada to South Portland. The city’s planning board had approved a proposal to reverse the flow in 2009, and it extended the approval through 2012. But the company never started the project, and by 2013 it was assuring the public it had no active plan transport Canadian crude to Maine.

Filed in February 2015, the company’s lawsuit claimed that the ordinance was preempted by state and federal law, violated the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, and adversely impacted national and international oil trade. The constitutional clause gives Congress the power to regulate interstate and foreign trade.

The company’s capitulation is being viewed by city leaders and environmental groups as potentially precedent setting for other pipeline conflicts and similar challenges to local authority.

“This is a very good outcome for our community,” Pride added. “The ordinance enacted by a prior council will stand and I hope we can also rebuild our relationship with (the pipeline company). It is in both of our interests to work together on future plans for their various properties in South Portland.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: