South Portland and Cape Elizabeth are both offering summer concert series’ with different acts performing each week.

Sounds by the Sea is a series of six concerts that began July 5, said the Cape Elizabeth Community Services. The concerts take place on Mondays through Aug. 16 and begin at 6 p.m.

According to a community services news release, each performance will take place at a different Fort Williams Park location. For more location information, visit www.capecommunityservices.org/sounds-by-the-sea.

“Remember to bring your chairs, blankets and picnics, and a donation for the Rotary Food Drive,” community services said in an email. “Fort Williams Park has a carry-in/carry-out trash policy. There are no trash receptacles in the park. Premium parking fees apply from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available in Overflow Parking. Concerts will conclude at sunset and we ask that you gather all of your things and exit the park swiftly. To ensure the success of this effort, please respect the park and enjoy this free community event.”

Although the July 12 event was canceled due to wet conditions, the Monday, July 19 event will feature Front Porch Blues at the picnic shelter at Fort Williams.

In South Portland, residents can find live concerts at Mill Creek Park on July 21 and July 28, said Portland Parks, Recreation and Waterfront. The July 21 show will feature Studio Two: A Beatles Tribute.

The series is presented by AFC Urgent Care, said the department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: