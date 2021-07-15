Tropical storm Elsa brought much-needed rain to New England but didn’t eliminate drought conditions in parts of the region, officials said Thursday.
A portion of western Maine and northern New Hampshire remained in severe drought, and moderate drought conditions persisted across additional parts of those states and Vermont, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Virtually all of Maine except part of Washington and Aroostook counties was either abnormally dry or experiencing drought conditions.
Elsa dumped up to 4 inches of rain on parts of New England late last week, but areas of northern New England that are now experiencing the worst of the drought missed out on much of that rainfall.
