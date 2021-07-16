Maine Medical Center

Arthur Laird Dresser, born July 2 to Emily and Scott Dresser of Cumberland. Grandparents are Jeannine Atkins and Peter Laird, of Whatley, Massachusetts, and Susan and James Dresser of Hingham, Massachusetts. Great-grandparent is Catherine Dresser of Hingham, Massachusetts.

Mid Coast Hospital

Bodhi Danger Black, born July 8 to Shannon (McCabe) and Steve Black of Orr’s Island. Grandparents are Joyce McCabe of Auburn and Ralph H. Black, Jr. of Orr’s Island.

River Wade Tuttle, born to July 11 Alycia Renee Moranski and Wade Dana Tuttle of Richmond. Grandparents are Kimberly Kaiser of Gardiner, Donald Moranski of Bristol, Connecticut, and Tracy and Dana Tuttle of Richmond. Great-grandparents are Yvette Dickinson of Richmond and William Larrabee of Bowdoinham.

Charlotte Elizabeth Estes, born July 12 to Abigail (Weeks) and Saben Estes of Woolwich. Grandparents are Bruce and Lynda Weeks of Bowdoin, Glenda and Peter Lamarre and Timothy and Ling Estes, all of West Bath. Great-grandparent is Sheila Weeks.

