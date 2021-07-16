Celebrate Park and Recreation Month here in Scarborough.

Join us for a variety of fitness and wellness events in Memorial Park, happening weekly throughout the month of July. Sessions include annual favorites like Zumba, Yoga, Bootcamp, POUND Rockout Fitness, and Laughter Yoga, with some new additions like Jazzercise, Country Heat, and Intro to PiYo. All classes are run by local instructors who are excited to get everyone together and moving, especially after this past year of social distancing and virtual events. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Martin’s Point Healthcare, all sessions are completely free.

All month long, Scarborough Community Services will also be highlighting their staff and all of our local parks, beaches, and facilities on social media.

“July is the perfect time to highlight all the stories, memories and experiences that park and recreation professionals help make happen right here in Scarborough,” said Todd Souza, Community Services director. “We encourage everyone in town, or even in neighboring towns and cities, to come create their own park and recreation story with us this July!” Follow the Scarborough Community Services Facebook page for updates.

America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month since 1985. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals, such as our staff at Scarborough Community Services, play in building stronger, more vibrant and more resilient communities all across the country.

Parks are at the center of so many experiences and memories — moments that park and recreation professionals help make happen. Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. They are places to gather with friends and family, spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, spots of respite and healing, sites that connect us with essential community services, and so much more.

NRPA encourages everyone that supports parks and recreation to share how it has impacted their lives with the hashtag #OurParkAndRecStory. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org/July.

Scarborough Community Services provides opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles and brings the community closer through a variety of programs, events, and services. Now with its own designated community space, “the Hub” located at 418 Payne Road, the opportunities for new and unique programming are only going to grow.

Learn about the exciting variety of Park and Recreation Month activities planned in the Town of Scarborough by heading to our website and finding the Facebook events for each. See details and pre-register at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/special-events/. Call Scarborough Community Services at (207) 730-4150 if you have any questions.

