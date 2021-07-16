AUGUSTA — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn’t formally declared her candidacy for reelection but she’s already raised more than a half-million dollars.

The Janet Mills for Governor campaign reported Thursday that it raised nearly $575,000 during the first six months of 2021. The money came from 3,268 donors who gave an average of $140 each, the campaign said.

Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage is also raising money after announcing this month that he’s going to run again.

A clash between Mills and LePage is expected to be a hard-fought, high-dollar race that will attract national attention.

