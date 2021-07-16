AUGUSTA — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn’t formally declared her candidacy for reelection but she’s already raised more than a half-million dollars.
The Janet Mills for Governor campaign reported Thursday that it raised nearly $575,000 during the first six months of 2021. The money came from 3,268 donors who gave an average of $140 each, the campaign said.
Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage is also raising money after announcing this month that he’s going to run again.
A clash between Mills and LePage is expected to be a hard-fought, high-dollar race that will attract national attention.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Love withdraws from Olympics, two players added to U.S. roster
-
Nation & World
Rescuers race to prevent more deaths from European floods
-
Sports
Suns heading home after dropping two straight in NBA finals
-
Arts & Entertainment
Plenty at stake for NBC as COVID Olympics opening looms
-
Local & State
DOJ criticism of FBI for USA Gymnastics sex abuse probe includes Portland field office
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.