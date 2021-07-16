Sixteen women graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program on July 16. Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety
The largest class in history graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program on Friday.
The class included 16 women, the highest number to graduate from the program at one time. The class comprised 67 police cadets from 35 agencies from South Berwick to Fort Kent.
For the first time, Maine Forest Service rangers attended the 18-week residential training program in Vassalboro.
The ceremony was held outside on the parade deck and included law enforcement officers, friends and family of the graduates, and the Maine Pipe & Drum Crops.
