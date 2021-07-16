As a state representative, I can tell you that Central Maine Power is not telling the truth. CMP is talking out of both sides of its mouth.

CMP’s army of lobbyists is back at it again, infiltrating our Maine State House and subverting our democracy.

What CMP says to state legislators behind closed doors is far different from CMP’s social media propaganda. CMP wants the voter to think the corridor is good for the environment and climate change. But to our legislators, CMP’s lobbyists confirm that building this project will end Maine-based, renewable energy like solar and wind.

As the utility ranked lowest in the nation in trust and customer satisfaction, CMP is taking direct aim at our legislators – those elected by Maine voters to represent Maine citizens. Our elected representatives must stand for Mainers in their State House chambers and represent their constituents’ views – the will of the Maine people.

Yet, once again we have a foreign corporation (Iberdrola, owner of Avangrid and CMP) spending millions of dollars to coerce and pressure our legislators to vote for their greedy interests instead of the will of the Maine voter.

If the environment and our climate future is your concern, are you going to trust the foreign entities strong-arming Mainers so they can make billions off Maine’s destruction? Or are you going to trust the national and Maine-based environmental organizations that oppose this corridor based on science, expert testimonies and sworn facts on the record?

Vote “yes” this November to reject the CMP corridor!

Jennifer Poirier

Republican state representative

Skowhegan

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: