Maine reported an additional 45 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the seven-day average of daily new cases continues to inch higher.

The 45 cases reported Friday bring Maine’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 69,418 cases. There have been 878 deaths, including one death reported Friday.

Around the country public health officials have attributed a rise in cases to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, increases in gatherings and lagging vaccination numbers. Maine’s numbers are still far below the daily case counts the state was seeing during peaks in January and April, but the seven-day average has increased over recent weeks.

On Friday the seven-day average of daily new cases was at 34.7, up from 20.7 one week ago and 22.1 two weeks ago.

Information on the additional person who died, including whether their death was recent or the result of a vital records review by the Maine CDC, was not immediately available Friday morning.

Hospitalizations around the state have remained fairly steady in recent weeks. On Thursday there were 29 people hospitalized, including 15 in critical care and six on ventilators.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have dropped off, though Maine continues to have one of the best vaccination rates in the country. As of Thursday, 59.5 percent of Maine’s population of 1.3 million people had received their final dose of the vaccine. That figure rises to 67.6 percent among residents 12 or older who are eligible for vaccination.

Around the U.S., daily case numbers are climbing as the delta variant, a highly transmissible form of the disease first detected in India, spreads mostly among unvaccinated people. According to the New York Times, daily case counts are up more than 100 percent over two weeks ago with Arkansas and Missouri — two states with low vaccination rates — leading the country in new case rates.

On Friday there were 35,561 new cases of COVID-19 reported nationwide, bringing the nation’s seven-day daily average of new cases to 28,315. The seven-day average two weeks ago was 12,799, according to the Times.

