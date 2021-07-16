TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have received approval from top Canadian health officials with one last sign-off required by the country’s immigration minister for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada later this month, an official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday.

An official confirmed the minister of immigration has the file and planned to make an announcement soon. The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. The Blue Jays were expecting to get an answer on Friday.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and started this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving to Buffalo. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Toronto because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week those restrictions could end in mid-August.

Major League Baseball requires an exemption for unvaccinated players and team staff to play games in Canada. As of this month, fully vaccinated players who have valid work permits are no longer required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon entry into Canada, but some teams have players who are not vaccinated. A quarantine exemption and protocols around that need to be approved.

Talks between the Blue Jays and federal government accelerated over the last day.

The team described Friday as a breaking point, noting the club has a long homestand starting July 30 that represents over 25% of the remaining games at a crucial juncture competitively. The Blue Jays entered Friday tied for third in the AL East.

They require lead time in order to move what they need from Buffalo and to prepare for Toronto operations, including ticket sales, although the team has already begun preparations at Rogers Centre, according to two team officials who spoke the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

NATIONALS: Washington infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days — has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he learned of the situation Thursday night.

“What I can tell you about myself and this organization, as you know, we do not tolerate any kind of domestic abuse,” Martinez said. “Speaking for myself, I think it’s awful.”

Washington faces San Diego this weekend in the first series out of the All-Star break.

Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” The 31-year-old infielder was reinstated two days later and pinch-hit in a game that night against the New York Mets.

“This is a totally different situation,” Martinez said. “If I would have known about this a month ago, we would have had a different conversation. I can tell you that.”

WHITE SOX: Chicago reinstated reliever Aaron Bummer from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Reynaldo López from Triple-A Charlotte.

The AL Central leaders also optioned relievers Matt Foster and Jace Fry to their top farm club.

Bummer, 27, had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring. The left-hander is 1-4 with a 3.26 ERA and two saves in 32 games heading into Friday night’s series opener against Houston.

ASTROS: Houston activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list.

Correa was placed on the IL last week due to health and safety protocols. He skipped Tuesday’s All-Star game so he could spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Houston also activated right-hander Austin Pruitt from the 60-day IL before its series opener at the Chicago White Sox. Pruitt was acquired in a January 2020 trade with Tampa Bay, but he missed last season with an elbow injury.

