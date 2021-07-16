Artists featured in the Pemaquid Art Gallery in Bristol will work outside this weekend, giving onlookers a chance to see them at work and chat.

The gallery, which houses works by 32 local artists, is located in Lighthouse Park at Pemaquid Point. There will be an opportunity to meet and talk with these artists on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pemaquid Point. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch demonstrations and talk with several members of the artist group.

The Pemaquid Group of Artists is one of the oldest art associations in Maine, with 30 permanent members, two guest artists and a number of supportive patrons. The group was formed in 1928 when a small group of local and summer resident artists from New Harbor sponsored a summer exhibition of their works.

Each summer from 1928 until 1959, the group exhibited in a variety of venues from the Clifton Hanna Garage Hall, Willing Workers Hall and the Surf Casino to the Pemaquid Lighthouse.

In 1957 well-known artist Gene Klebe was elected president of the organization. Through his efforts and those of Alfred and Priscilla Dalmas, the current Pemaquid Art Gallery was jointly financed and built by the artists and the Town of Bristol. 2021 marks the anniversary of 61 years at the Lighthouse Park location and the 93rd year of seasonal exhibitions.

Today, the long-standing tradition of exhibiting works by local resident artists continues. Artists residing year-round or for at least 4 months a year in Lincoln County can become members by submitting three works to a jury committee. Jurying customarily takes place in early spring.

Current juried members include Barbara Applegate, Debra Arter, Bruce Babb, Julie Babb, Stephen Busch, John Butke, Dianne Dolan, Gwendolyn Evans, Peggy Farrell, Sarah Fisher, Claire Hancock, Kay Sawyer Hannah, Kathleen Horst, Hannah Ineson, Will Kefauver, Jan Kilburn, Barbara Klein, Patti Leavitt, Sally Loughridge, Judy Nixon, Alexandra Perry-Weiss, Paul Sherman, Cindy Spencer, Liliana Thelander, Kimberly Skillin Traina, Candace Vlcek, Barbara Vanderbilt, Bob Vaughan, Carol Wiley, Bev Walker and Sherrie York.

Daily gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For more information, call (207) 677-2752 or visit pemaquidartgallery.com.

Artist Jan Kilburn pants at Pemaquid Point Courtesy of Pemaquid Gallery

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: