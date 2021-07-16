The University of Maine at Fort Kent announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This list includes local part-time students: Sarah Murphy and Jillian Sternberg, both of Scarborough; and Katie Griffin, Jason Vaughn and Austin Wylie, all of Gorham.

Jonathan M. Hayes, who attends University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, made the spring semester dean’s list.

Forty-four Saint Michael’s College, located in Colchester, Vermont, student-athletes were inducted into 14 different academic honor societies during the 2020-21 school year. Women’s volleyball May graduate Jillian Harvie, of Scarborough, was inducted into Psi Chi (Psychology), and Sigma Beta Delta (business, management and administration).

