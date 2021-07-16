READING, Pa. — Devlin Granberg scored on a wild pitch and Ronaldo Hernandez hit a solo home run as the Portland Sea Dogs scored two runs in the top of the fourth to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 4-1 on Friday night and earn their 11th straight victory.

The Sea Dogs will attempt to tie the franchise record of 12 straight wins, set in 1997, on Saturday night. Portland hasn’t lost since a 3-0 loss to New Hampshire in the first game of a doubleheader on June 3 (the second game was rained out).

SATURDAY’S GAME WHO: Sea Dogs (Brayan Bello 0-0) at Reading Fightin Phils (Jack Perkins 2-0) WHEN: 6:35 p.m.

Granberg gave the Sea Dogs the lead with a solo home run in the top of the first. Reading tied it when Madison Stokes scored on a double play. Pedro Castellanos added an RBI single in the fifth inning for Portland.

Starter Frank German pitched five innings for Portland. He allowed one run on three hits, struck out five and walked three. Jake Thompson and Tyler Olson, both pitched one scoreless inning, and Alex Scherff pitched two scoreless.

