OLYMPICS

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a right calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man Olympics roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the additions had not been announced.

Johnson, who plays for U.S. Coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, was a member of the select team of young players training against the Americans. McGee, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets last season, has won three NBA titles but has no Olympic experience.

Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

The U.S. was already short-handed before the losses of Beal and Love. Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton and Phoenix star Devin Booker won’t join the team until after the NBA finals.

The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night because of health and safety concerns.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Breanna Stewart and her U.S. Olympic teammates aren’t panicking, even though they’ve lost consecutive games for the first time in a decade.

Two days after losing to a team of WNBA All-Stars, the Americans fell to Australia 70-67 in Las Vegas in a pre-Olympic exhibition game.

“There’s a standard and the standard is winning and we haven’t gotten to that point yet,” said Stewart, who scored 17 points for the U.S. “It’s frustrating, it’s part of the game and part of the process. When we get to Tokyo and get to the Olympics that’s when it’s really, really crunch time. We’re continuing to elevate and get better every day. We’ll get to where we want to be.”

The U.S. struggled from the outside, missing 16 of its 18 3-point attempts. The Americans, who got together as a team for the first time earlier this week, also had 18 turnovers.

“In the third quarter we turned the ball over and gave Australia too many easy baskets,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “We were able to defend when we’re in front of them. When we turned the ball over, we weren’t able to get back.”

It was the first time the U.S. has lost back-to-back games since 2011 in Spain. The Americans had gone 29-2 since then in exhibition games.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Slovenia champion Matej Mohoric posted a second Tour de France stage win, surging free from a breakaway group with a darting attack.

Mohoric made his move with 26 kilometers left and produced a tremendous solo effort at the end of a 207-kilometer flat stage to the southwestern town of Libourne.

With none of the breakaway riders a threat in the general classification, race leader Tadej Pogacar rode safely in the pack, about 18 minutes behind.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell thrilled their home crowd as the British drivers dazzled in Formula One’s first attempt at a new sprint qualifying format for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England.

A night qualifying session determined the grid for a 17-lap sprint race on Saturday, with Hamilton edging out Verstappen by .075 seconds. The top three finishers Saturday will receive points toward the championship and will be at the front of the grid for Sunday’s main race.

Russell was first to hear the roar of the British supporters when he advanced into the third round of qualifying for the second consecutive race. The fans were on their feet again when the 23-year-old qualified eighth, two spots behind fellow countryman Lando Norris.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata was given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance, the player said in a social media post Friday morning.

Onyemata said on social media that he suspected the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible under league rules.

• Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman said that he is “deeply remorseful” following his arrest on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV in a construction zone and trying to break in to his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home this week.

Sherman tweeted a statement before appearing in court and pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.

“I behaved in a manner I am not proud of,” Sherman said. “I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need.”

Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was arraigned on five criminal charges that also include reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

SOCCER

GOLD CUP: Daryl Dike scored twice and helped force an own goal, helping the United States overwhelm Martinique 6-1 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini also scored for the U.S., which started a lineup of players who have not been in Coach Gregg Berhalter’s top-level player pool.

The U.S. trails Canada in Group B on a total-goals tiebreaker going into their matchup Sunday, which will determine the group winner.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Former Illinois star Bobby Roundtree, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died Friday, the university said. He was 23.

Illinois said Roundtree, a Florida native, died in the Tampa area where he was living. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Roundtree played two seasons for the Illini, starting as a freshman and becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018. He had 11.5 sacks in his two seasons.

On May 18, 2019, Roundtree was home in Florida when he suffered a spinal cord injury jumping off a boat. He was unable to move his legs after the accident.

