A Standish man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday when the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to pass the truck on the right as it was making a wide righthand turn from Chadbourne Road onto Middle Jam Road in Standish, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.
The motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Raymond Taylor of Standish collided with the truck and was crushed under the trailer. Taylor was not wearing a helmet and sustained significant injuries, police said. He was taken to Maine Medical Center.
The sheriff’s office said driver inattention, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and improper passing played a role in the crash. It does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors, the sheriff’s office said.
The truck involved in the crash is owned by Gorham Sand and Gravel and was driven by Robert Walker, 39, of Gorham.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99
-
Sports
Sea Dogs winning streak reaches 11
-
Arts & Entertainment
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies at 57
-
Nation & World
Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti
-
Local & State
Standish motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.